Service Academy Notification: Class of 2027

Accepting Applications for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, & the U.S. Air Force Academy for 2023 – 2027

Mongolia has been selected by the U.S. Departments of Defense and State to nominate candidates to compete for admission to the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy, and to the United States Air Force Academy classes of 2027, which enter in either June or July 2023. The following requirements must be met:

Age: Candidates must be at least seventeen and not yet twenty-three years of age on 1 July of the year of admission.

Marital Status: A candidate must not be married, pregnant, or have a legal obligation to support a child for children.

General Academic Qualification: All academic work done at a level equivalent to a U.S. high school freshman or higher. Most admitted International Candidates are in the top ten (10%) of their secondary school class. A candidate should also have completed the equivalent of high school Mathematics in Algebra, Plane Geometry, and Trigonometry.

Standard Academic Qualification: All Candidates must complete either the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or the American College Test (ACT) by December 2022 in order to meet the cutoff for admissions. The essay portion of the SAT is required for candidates seeking entrance to West Point. Candidates interested in West Point should send their test scores directly to West Point utilizing the ACT Code or SAT Code on the registration form, 2924 for SAT and 2976 for ACT. The code for reporting ACT scores to the Naval Academy is 1742; the code for reporting SAT scores is 5809. The code for reporting ACT scores to the Air Force Academy is 0530; the code for reporting SAT scores is 4830.

Test of English as a Foreign Language: All candidates must submit the results of the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) as part of their application. For Candidates interested in West Point, a copy of the TOEFL score must be submitted to the Military Academy utilizing the West Point Code 2924. Scores should be forwarded to the Naval Academy using code 5809. The mean TOEFL score for International Cadets admitted to the Military Academy this year was 98 out of 120.

Leadership: The purpose and mission of United States Service Academies is to educate and train young men and women to be “leaders of character.” It is imperative that international candidates seeking admission to any of the Academies exemplify strong leadership potential through:

Active participation in extracurricular activities;

Accomplished performance in varsity and/or intramural/community athletics;

Strong endorsements/recommendations from high school/college faculty members

Physical Aptitude: Physical condition and stamina are vital to successful completion of the Physical Education and Military Programs. Applicants must plan to take a Candidate Fitness Assessment (CFA) administered by the Defense Attaché Office. Failure to attend the Candidate Fitness Assessment (CFA) on the date provided without prior notification given to USDAO Mongolia will result in the applicant not being allowed to move on in the application process. Requirements for the CFA are posted here: https://www.westpoint.edu/admissions/prospective-cadets/cadet-fitness-assessment-instructions

Medical Fitness: A statement from a qualified physician stating that the candidate is free from all communicable diseases and has no known medical mental or dental issues that would prevent them from completing the Service Academy curriculum is required. It should be in accordance with a form provided by the Defense Attaché Office of the US Embassy to Mongolia.

Further Instructions:

Interested applicants should email their full name, phone number and email address, date of birth, grade point average (GPA), SAT or ACT score, list of extracurricular activities and sports participation to USDAOMONGOLIA@state.gov by 1 December 2022. Due to current SAT/ACT testing limitations, candidates will be allowed to submit SAT/ACT scores up to 10 December 2022. At this time ALL Service Academies are still requiring either an SAT or ACT score to be allowed to compete.

Please include scanned copies of your GPA, SAT/ACT scores, and TOEFL scores to this email address. The subject line should be your full name and the military academy of your choice (e.g. Battsetseg Bold – United States Military Academy at West Point or Temuujin Bat – United States Naval Academy at Annapolis). Candidates must submit all documents by 1 December, or they will not be allowed to move on in the application process.

The Defense Attaché Office will then invite certain qualified candidates to take the Candidate Fitness Assessment and participate in an oral board with the Defense Attaché Office. Expect these to be conducted in the first two weeks of December in Ulaanbaatar. Candidates applying from outside of Mongolia should state where they are and where they will be in December so alternate accommodations can be made.

The Defense Attaché Office will select the top three-six candidates who will then apply directly to the academies. This application will require sending test scores to the academies as well as essays and recommendations.

Candidates are competing against international students across the world for approximately 15 slots per school. Selection by the Defense Attaché Office does not guarantee admission.

Tentative Timeline of Events:

Packets due to USDAO Mongolia Team – 1 December 2022

Interviews will take place – 6-8 December 2022

Cadet Fitness Assessment – 11 December 2022

Nomination Packets will be submitted to Academies – NLT 16 December 2022

English fluency is required for these schools and all communications must be in English. Any questions should be sent to the email USDAO Mongolia email address: USDAOMONGOLIA@state.gov .

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 5 October, 2022 | Topics: News, Scholarships and Exchanges