3rd Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo
The largest real estate investor event in Los Angeles County”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo returns on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Grand Expo is taking over the entire Iman Cultural Center for the day! The North Hall (vendor hall), the South Hall (workshops), and the middle parking lot (loaded with tents and food trucks). The theme of this year’s Grand Expo will be “How to Invest in a Pre-Recession Market.”
Last year, the Grand Expo was the largest real estate event in Southern California! There were over 600 investors, 64 vendors, and 10 national speakers! This year will be even BIGGER! An entire day celebrating real estate investing and everyone can attend. Best of all, the Grand Expo will be FREE to attend. This Expo is going to be big, really BIG!
SPEAKERS. There will be eleven national guest speakers (in three breakout rooms). Here is a list of speakers:
1. Rick Sharga (Keynote): "Investing in a Pre-Recessionary Market"
2. Brent Kesler: "The Money Multiplier Strategy"
3. Rusty Tweed: "Investing Out-of-State Utilizing Your 1031"
4. Shawn Tiberio: "Marketing Techniques for Fnding Real Estate Deals"
5. David Tedder: "Profiting With Discounted Notes"
6. Merrill Chandler: "How to Get Cheapest Money Possible"
7. Paul Finck: "Be a Real Estate Maverick"
8. Cliff Gager: "Learn How to Wholesale Prolerpties"
9. Joe Arias: "Find, Finance, Fix, and Flip Houses"
10. Tony Watson: "Tax Planning Can Save You Millions"
11. Abbas Mohammed (featured): "Investing in Multi-Residential Properties"
INVESTMENT EDUCATION. Just think of it! An all-day in-depth educational extravaganza celebrating real estate investing. More importantly, this will NOT be a sales pitch. Each of the speakers have contractually agreed to educate and teach successful real estate investing strategies. So regardless of whether attendees are new investors, already own properties, or are very experienced, the Grand Expo is for you!
COMPLIMENTARY PRIVATE CONSULTATIONS. As a special unique feature of this year's Grand Expo, investors can sign-up for private half-hour consultations with their favorite speakers. Registration will occur Saturday morning, starting promptly at 8:00 am. First come – first serve. So come early and schedule the private consultations. A once in a lifetime opportunity to get free advice from national real estate experts!
VENDOR EXPO: Don't miss the "Vendor Expo," which will occur throughout the day in the North Hall. The Grand Expo will have 70+ vendors where attendees can "meet and greet" real estate professionals with services and products that investors will want to utilize in their real estate investing. (If companies or individuals have a product or service that would be valuable to real estate investors and would like to be a vendor, please contact teh Grand Expo directly.)
DATE: Saturday, October 22, 2022
TIME: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.
LOCATION: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Los Angeles, 90034.
FREE PARKING: There will be plenty of street parking (metered and free) on side streets around the Iman. Plus, valet parking ($15) will also be available.
FREE ADMISSION: Admission to our Grand Expo will be COMPLIMENTARY (free!), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: Make reservations now! (Last year, we sold out and people were turned away at the Skirball!) So don’t wait! RSVP at the Grand Expo special website: www.LAGrandExpo.com.
PRODUCERS. The Grand Expo is joint presentation of the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, Sam’s Real Estate Club, Ventura Real Estate Investors Association, and Realty 411.
Susan Hall
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-792-6404
susan@LARealEstateInvestors.com