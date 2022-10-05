Submit Release
The Human Right to Housing: State and Local Challenges

Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and Santa Clara Law School host Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a virtual discussion on the right to housing.

Join this virtual discussion on the right to housing and the related ethical and moral challenges.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg Will Discuss California Housing Crisis

California is facing a crisis of tens of thousands of unhoused persons. It’s a crucial time to explore new ideas and practices.”
— David DeCosse, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara Univ.
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What:
Is there a human right to housing? And if there is, what are the implications of such a right for unhoused persons, governments, and the broader community? In this virtual discussion, we will talk about incorporating this right into law and the implications of the right for housing policy at the state and local levels.

The event is co-sponsored by the Santa Clara University Unhoused Initiative, the Santa Clara University School of Law, and the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.

Who:
• Darrell Steinberg, mayor, Sacramento
• David DeCosse, PhD, director of Religious and Catholic Ethics, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University

Brief responses to the mayor’s talk will be given by Tristia Bauman of the National Homelessness Law Center and Andrea Urton of HomeFirst Services of Santa Clara County.

When:
Wednesday, October 12, noon to 1:00 p.m. PDT

Why:
California is facing a crisis of tens of thousands of unhoused persons. It’s a crucial time to explore new ideas and practices. Please join us for this talk on a powerful ethical and legal idea by one of the state’s leading policy experts on homelessness.

Where:
For more information or to register for the free, virtual event, visit https://www.scu.edu/events/#!view/event/event_id/312497.

About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

The Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real-world problems. Our mission is to engage individuals and organizations in making choices that respect and care for others. Beyond a full range of events, grants, internships, and fellowships for the Santa Clara University community, the Ethics Center leads a Campus Ethics team comprised of students addressing critical issues of the day on campus. The Center also serves professionals in business, health care, government, journalism, and the social sector—producing resources and convening panel discussions with leading experts that explore the ethical challenges in the field. In addition, we focus on ethical issues in leadership, technology, the internet, and immigration. Through our website and frequent appearances in the media, we also bring ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.



