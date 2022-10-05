Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3003245

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: October 4, 2022 / 1726 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Sunderland

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Andrea M. Shenocca-Budd                                             

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Delray Beach, FL

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 7 in Sunderland. At this time a traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle traveling 90 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator, Andrea Shenocca-Budd was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 28, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.

 

Andrea was also issued a VCVC for speeding, totaling $530 and 2 points.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  November 28, 2022  / 0815 hours          

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

