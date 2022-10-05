Shaftsbury Barracks - Excessive Speed
CASE#: 22B3003245
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: October 4, 2022 / 1726 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Sunderland
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Andrea M. Shenocca-Budd
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Delray Beach, FL
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 7 in Sunderland. At this time a traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle traveling 90 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator, Andrea Shenocca-Budd was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 28, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.
Andrea was also issued a VCVC for speeding, totaling $530 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 28, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
