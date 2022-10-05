Submit Release
Repairs Planned on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

​Lane restrictions for expansion dam repairs next two weekends, weather permitting

Harrisburg, PA – Expansion dam repairs are scheduled for this weekend and next weekend on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Lane restrictions will be in place both weekends.


Weather permitting, repairs will be performed on southbound I-83 from 9:00 PM Friday, October 7, until 6:00 AM Monday, October 10. The right two lanes of southbound I-83 will be closed from 17th Street to the Lemoyne Exit. 


During this time, the on-ramp to southbound I-83 from Front Street will be closed. A detour will be in place using northbound I-83 to 13th Street, to southbound I-83.

 

Weather permitting, repairs will be performed from 9:00 PM Friday, October 14 to 6:00 AM Monday, October 17. The left two lanes of southbound I-83 will be closed from 13th Street to the Lemoyne Exit. No ramps will be closed for this work.


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


