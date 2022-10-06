Jeffrey S. Stephens, Acclaimed Author, Details How Hollywood Needs to Make the Renowned Espionage Thriller "The Handler"

The Handler Front Cover Author Jeffery S. Stephens

Award-winning Author, Jeffrey S. Stephens, introduces CIA agent Nick Reagan in his Best Spy Thriller yet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exciting adventure begins as the CIA learns of plans for a series of deadly assaults across the USA. CIA operatives Nicholas Reagan and Carol Gellos are assigned to identify and stop the attacks, traveling from New York to Afghanistan, Paris, Las Vegas, and, ultimately, into America’s heartland, as they rush headlong to prevent a string of terrorist attacks.

Rave reviews abound:

AuthorsReading.com: “‘THE HANDLER’ is a heart-pounding ride with great narratives and interesting people and places. It’s got it all – spies, assassins, guns, and terrorist cells… If you liked Vince Flynn novels, you would love Stephens’s super cool CIA operative Nick Reagan.”

OnlineBookClub.org: “The Handler: A Nick Reagan Thriller by Jeffrey S. Stephens is not your regular crime thriller. It has a unique plot, and the way the story played out was incredible. 4 out of 4 stars!”

The Real Book Spy: “Nick Reagan is a great new character who risks everything to stand on the frontlines, protecting America at a time when we need him most. Think Jason Bourne for the new millennium—Jeffrey Stephens’ new series is one to watch moving forward.”

James Lowe of iPatriot.com wrote: “Jeffrey S. Stephens, author of The Handler: A Nick Reagan Thriller is a master of intrigue and espionage. Stephen’s novel is so in sync with today’s war on terrorism that the author had to include a disclaimer that, “most of the details are sheer fabrication.” Details of terrorist intrigue and attacks are the product of his imagination and “have nothing to do with reality.” But – reader beware. Compare the plot to what is happening in the daily news, and you might end up wondering if he is also a fortune teller. Or, a deeply sourced and informed master storyteller.”

Stephens has written a number of thrillers, and THE HANDLER is the best yet. Now it’s time for Hollywood to catch up with readers and start making movies out of his thrilling books.

‘The Handler’ by Jeffrey S. Stephens is available to order here on Amazon.