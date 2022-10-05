Kim Carter's New Book & Movie Premieres on the Jennifer Hudson Show
This has been an extraordinary journey, I’m grateful that God allowed me to live and tell my story. I hope that you will find a connection so deep that the little girl or boy in you will speak up.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Carter, Founder of Time for Change Foundation, serving the Bay Area and the Inland Empire Region, will guest star on The Jennifer Hudson Show this Thursday, October 6th. Check Times for your local area.
Kim Carter will be promoting the release of her new book, “Waking Up to My Purpose” which depicts her
story through recovering, repairing, repaying, and rejoicing. Her true story embraces vulnerability,
honesty, and tenacity in a way few allow of themselves. Turning a life of unfortunate, painful events into
a succession of significance and triumphs, she dramatically details how she went from breaking laws to
making laws.
Equally exciting is the release of the long awaited “Tell It Like a Woman” anthology film that was directed
by Taraji P Henson starring Jennifer Hudson, who portrayed our very own Kim Carter.
Carter says “This has been an extraordinary journey and I’m so grateful that God allowed me to live and
tell my story. My Hope is that you will find a connection so deep that the little girl or boy in you will speak
up.”
To purchase a copy of her book, you can visit Waking Up To My Purpose - Time for Change Foundation. When you purchase this book, you are DOUBLING your impact. Half of all the proceeds go directly to benefit Time for Change Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Carter in 2002.
The “Tell It Like A Woman” anthology will be released on Friday, October 7th at Leammle Theaters. Stay tuned for more information on additional movie screenings and book signing events by following Kim Carter on Instagram, @kimcarter4408 and Time for Change Foundation @timeforchangefoundation.
Time for Change Foundation's (TFCF) mission is to empower disenfranchised low-income individuals and
families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing to create self-sufficiency
and thriving communities.
