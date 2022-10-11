The Center for Global Nursing Development Appoints New Director Dr. Susan M. Brown

MBF continues to expand its leadership in developing the importance of clinical nursing worldwide.

Our international medical ministry partners are at a pivotal point in their ability to meet the needs of patients. Without professional nurses, patient care and even patient safety are in jeopardy.” — Andrew Mayo

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MBF Center for Global Nursing Development (CGND) has named Dr. Susan M. Brown, DNP, FNP-BC, RN-BC, CPHIMS as its new Director.

Dr. Brown’s distinguished background in clinical practice, nursing education and performance management will help to advance the Center’s mission. Formed in 2015, the CGND works with medical, academic and industry partners and volunteers to develop the profession of nursing in lesser-resourced countries. A strategic specialty focus area of MBF, the Center aims to assure better clinical outcomes for patients by developing nursing professionals who provide evidence-based medical care and share the Gospel of Christ.

Andrew Mayo, MBF CEO commented “we are so blessed that Susan has joined the MBF team to lead the Center for Global Nursing Development. Our international medical ministry partners are at a pivotal point in their ability to meet the needs of patients. Without professional nurses, patient care and even patient safety are in jeopardy. Susan’s extensive professional experience in clinical medicine, education, and informatics will dramatically help the ministries we already serve and advance the profession of nursing throughout the developing world.”

As a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Brown’s clinical experience includes critical, urgent, and primary care, as well as clinical informatics; she has practiced and served in leadership roles in academic, corporate, rural, urban, and metropolitan settings. Susan holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Duke University, a Master of Science in Nursing from Case Western Reserve University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kent State University.

Dr. Brown’s interest in developing other nurses began with a position at Case Western Reserve University, where she was a lecturer and clinical instructor. In the ensuing years, Dr. Brown became a sought-after lecturer and consultant. Faculty appointments included that of Assistant Professor with Duke University and East Carolina University and Adjunct Professor with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Board-certified in Nursing Professional Development, Dr. Brown’s leadership roles included Director of Nursing for a national continuing education provider and consultant to national and international organizations providing accredited continuing nursing education.

Her role as Family Nurse Practitioner in the nation’s first retail healthcare clinic company evolved into executive positions with CVS Health / MinuteClinic. As Director of Clinical Informatics, among other roles, she led the data-based transformation of training processes and clinical outcomes for 1,000+ MinuteClinics across the USA, improving clinical quality and patient safety and validating the viability of retail healthcare as a clinical model. As VP of Clinical Informatics at US Acute Care Solutions and, most recently, Medical Director of Clinical Performance for Oak Street Health, she demonstrated her commitment to clinical quality and patient safety through the professional development of interdisciplinary healthcare providers.

As she steps into her role as leader of the Center for Global Nursing Development, Dr. Brown looks forward to building on the work the CGND has already started with mission nursing schools in Africa and the Caribbean. Dr. Brown shared: “I’ve known that nursing was my calling since I was in high school, and my life’s work has prepared me for this amazing opportunity. While I could not have imagined it, this role acts as a force-multiplier, allowing me to combine my dedication to nursing with my growth in Christian discipleship to make a real impact where it’s most needed. Through its collaboration with partner hospitals and nursing schools, the CGND will transform nursing education and practice in low-resourced countries to improve clinical quality and patient safety. I look forward to building relationships with our global partners as we elevate and empower the practice of nursing.”