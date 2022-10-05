Mayor Bowser Announces Mayor’s Office on Community Affairs Grant Awardees

(Washington, DC) - Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs agencies, the Mayor’s Office of Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA), the Mayor’s Office of African Affairs, the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs, and the Mayor’s Office on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Affairs, announced the awardees receiving a combined $2 million in grant funding for FY23. These outreach offices will manage community grant programs and work with grantees to implement programs focused on advancing DC values.

“Advancing our DC values requires a whole of government and whole of community approach,” said Mayor Bowser. “These are some of the many community-based organizations that are out in the community every day, helping us give more residents a fair shot, and we are grateful for their partnership.”

The grant funding is aligned with the Bowser Administration’s priorities and will support community programs focused on education/youth engagement, housing affordability, health and human services, civic engagement, workforce development, public safety, legal services, and economic recovery.

The following organizations will receive grants for FY23:

The Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs - MOAPIA

The Mayor's Office of African Affairs - MOAA

The Mayor's Office on Latino Affairs - MOLA

Mayor’s Office on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Affairs – MOLGBTQ

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos