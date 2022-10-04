Submit Release
Emergency shelter support update

CANADA, October 4 - Displaced Island residents needing temporary emergency accommodations will continue to receive direct support from Canadian Red Cross.

Due to decreasing demand for a dedicated disaster shelter in Charlottetown, the Murchison Centre location will be closed at 10:00 p.m. tonight.

Canadian Red Cross staff will remain on site to assist anyone who arrives at this location seeking temporary emergency shelter until its closure.

Vicki Tse
Justice and Public Safety
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

