RGV Agents Arrest Wanted Subject

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a wanted subject at the Falfurrias Checkpoint and interdicted a migrant smuggling event near the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On October 3, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a vehicle to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, agents discovered the driver had an active warrant from the McAllen Police Department for deadly conduct. He is accused of displaying a weapon at an incident in McAllen last week. The subject was placed under arrest and turned over to the Brooks County Sheriff's Office pending extradition.

On the same day, a McAllen Border Patrol Station agent observed multiple subjects load into a Dodge Durango staged in a parking lot near the Hidalgo Port of Entry. Agents responded and encountered the vehicle just before it left the parking lot. The driver and six passengers were arrested for being illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

