HOODZ Rapidly Expanding UK Franchise Presence
UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOODZ, a leading provider of commercial kitchen exhaust hood cleaning services, is growing its footprint across the UK with franchise expansion in Liverpool, Manchester, Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.
Liverpool entrepreneur Stephen Farrelly became the UK’s first HOODZ franchise owner earlier this year, and after only eight months has already taken on Manchester as his second territory. Both offer huge opportunities for growth, he says, and will allow him to take on more staff to help meet the demand from restaurants, takeaways, care homes, schools and food-preparation businesses.
“I thought most of the business would come from restaurants,” Farrelly said, “and a lot of it does, but now I’m getting more and more work from facilities management companies.
“We’re building up a nice relationship with them. They love what we do. Most of the work is coming from referrals and recommendations as people recognize just how professional the HOODZ operation is with all its experience in the United States.”
Franchise owner Paul McCue feels the same after only four months in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.
“We’re already hitting this year’s target, easily, and now we’re going to really ramp it up,” McCue said. “It’s fantastic! We’re hitting incredible targets, I’m going to earn a lot of money, and it’s only going to get better.”
HOODZ International is North America's largest and most reputable commercial kitchen duct cleaning provider and has established itself as a leading provider of kitchen equipment cleaning and preventive maintenance. Owned by BELFOR Franchise Group, a multi-concept franchise system of BELFOR Property Restoration, HOODZ and Chem-Dry are backed by this leading service-based franchisor, known for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
“HOODZ is a remarkable opportunity for entrepreneurs across the United Kingdom,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “Commercial kitchens have specific, different regulations in every community. The training and support HOODZ offers allows franchise owners to tailor their services to meet exactly what their clientele needs to remain properly certified and pass inspections in their location. Stephen and Paul’s amazingly fast start and strong growth shows the value of owning a HOODZ franchise, and we are certain they’ll be joined by many others soon. Our franchisees desire to expand beyond their initial market is validation of the profitability in the business model and our franchise.”
Joe Manuszak
