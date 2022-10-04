NECJD hosts 'Justice for Vets' training

Three “Justice for Vets” mentor training professionals guided 12 Veterans Treatment Court team members, Veterans Service Officers and potential mentor candidates through two days of intensive training on Oct. 3-4 in Grand Forks.

Mark Pansiewicz from Northern Michigan, Jemi Moore from North Carolina and William Delaney from Massachusetts combined their substantial experience with realistic scenarios to train VTC team members, VSO’s and mentors on essential components of mentorship within a Veterans Treatment Court.

Mentorship of a veteran participant is a defining characteristic of the Veterans Treatment Court model.

Pictured are Sam Gereszek, defense attorney and mentor coordinator; NECJD Presiding Judge Don Hager, and VTC trainers Mark Pansiewicz, Jemi Moore and William Delaney.

Northeast Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Don Hager welcomed the trainers and participants, provided “challenge coins” to the trainers and mentors and discussed the efficacy of the VTC treatment court model.

Photos courtesy Kelly Hutton