Job Announcement: Application Support Analyst I-Bismarck

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Deputy Director of Technology

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Under the direction of the Deputy Director of Technology, the Application Support Analyst I is responsible for assisting users with computer hardware, technical software, and application support, and providing informational technology training and user technical support for a large user base on the court information systems and other information technology applications or systems.

This position differs from the Application Support Analyst II in that the Application Support Analyst I represents the entry level within the series having the essential training and skills to perform the basic essential functions of the job but may lack experience in a court setting or in an area of computer support, technology training, or software application required to perform the full range or breadth of duties expected of a fully proficient Application Support Analyst II.