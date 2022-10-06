Indignor House Proudly Announces "The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper" Awarded NYC Big Book Award in Fantasy

The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper wins NYC Big Book Award The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper - Mary K. Savarese Indignor House Logo

Book 1 of the Star Writers Trilogy receives NYC Big Book Award in Fantasy category under Distinguished Favorite.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indignor House is proud to announce that Book 1 of the "StarWriters Trilogy - The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper" receives Distinguished Favorite in Fantasy category from NYC Big Book Award . The award-winning author of "Tigers Love Bubble Baths & Obsession Perfume (who knew!)" – Mary K. Savarese – has once again tantalized her readers with the story of a young girl who becomes imprisoned inside a room decorated with toile wallpaper.Alice may have fallen through the Looking Glass and formed a relationship with the Cheshire Cat, but inside "The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper," a young boy named Tyler who falls into the toile wallpaper unwittingly bonds with thirteen cats.Book 1 of the StarWriters Trilogy follows twelve-year-old Tyler Charles as he rescues the love of his life, CallaLyly of the House of Montevelli of Siena. Although Tyler is allowed to call her “Lyly.” Tyler lives within the world of today, and Lyly lives in a world that existed over two centuries ago. When he is pulled through a lantern's portal and slides into the two-dimensional world of the toile wallpaper, Tyler must remember his Physics lessons to reverse the effects of an evil wizard's spell. When he finally cracks the code and reverses the effects, Tyler finds himself two centuries past, where noblemen and women dwell, and the world is quite different. It is in the past that Tyler finally discovers the true meaning of friendship and learns to work around the daily hardships and emotional traumas of life.Book 2 – StarWriters Trilogy - The StarWriters Club - is due to release in early 2023.Indignor House works to provide a home for established and new authors alike to work as a team to create concept art with words. We inspire our authors to connect with readers, which can only be accomplished through hard work and strong dedication. Indignor House is committed to providing the highest quality of support while standing within our pledge to uphold the highest of ethical values.StarWriters Trilogy - The Girl in the Toile WallpaperISBN 978-1-953278-20-3 Hard BackISBN 978-1-953278-21-0 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-22-7 E-BookStarWriters Trilogy - The StarWriters ClubISBN 978-1-953278-36-4 Hard BackISBN 978-1-953278-37-1 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-38-8 E-Book

The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper - read by Lynn Yvonne Moon - first two chapters