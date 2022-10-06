Avaamo named a Leader in Conversational AI by Everest Group, for the third year in a row
The analyst firm highlights Avaamo’s low code approach, proprietary NLP engine, and advanced conversational capabilities as key strengths.
Avaamo is positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's Conversational AI PEAK Matrix® as its versatile platform is designed to cover a wide spectrum of use-cases for conversational AI.”LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, today announced that it has positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group report, “Conversational AI – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022”, for the third year in-a-row. Everest Group assessed 26 conversational AI technology providers and categorized them as Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.
The report provides an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of conversational AI providers based on their overall capability and market success. Covering parameters such as vision & strategy, value delivered, implementation & support and execution prowess, the research helps buyers select right-fit conversational AI technology vendors for their needs.
“Enterprises are showing greater propensity to leverage conversational AI solutions and provide superior CX, drive customer acquisition, and create market differentiation. Avaamo is positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's Conversational AI PEAK Matrix® as its versatile platform is designed to cover a wide spectrum of use-cases for conversational AI ”, said Sharang Sharma, Practice Director, Everest Group. “The platform’s ease of use, strong integration ecosystem, enhanced voice conversation capabilities, and advanced verticalized workflows have helped drive adoption among enterprise clients. With a roadmap that includes investments in advanced features and functionalities to the platform, such as hyper automation and conversational middleware among others, Avaamo is well positioned to meet the future demands of clients.”
Strengths of Avaamo include:
Low-code platform:
Avaamo's conversational AI platform is powered with low-code workflow designer, a library of pre-built skills and workflows, and a skill store that comes with over 1,500 pre-built industry- and process-specific skills
Advanced conversational capabilities:
Avaamo supports 114 languages and dialects with advanced conversational capabilities such as tone and sentiment detection, NLG, context persistence across conversations and channels, and multiple intent detection
Human-like voice capability:
Avaamo has significant experience of deploying voice-based conversational experience and enhancements such as custom brand voice allows it to deliver human-like voice performance
Smart workflows:
The platform has the capability to analyze chat and call transcripts and automatically discover intents and entities and create new workflows without involving a flow designer
Vertical and horizontal coverage:
Avaamo has extensive coverage of serving clients from diverse industries such as healthcare, BFSI, technology across business horizontals such as customer support, IT helpdesk and HR support.
“We are pleased to be recognized as a leading Conversational AI vendor in the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for the 3rd year in a row”, said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. “Conversation AI is fast becoming a business imperative for our enterprise customers. The recognition underscores Avaamo’s strength as the go-to conversational AI vendor for these enterprises looking to automate the last mile conversations they are having with their customers, suppliers and employees.”
To read more about Everest Group’s Conversational AI – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 click here. Learn more about Avaamo and it's industry-leading conversational AI platform: visit www.avaamo.ai
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omnichannel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to automate and deliver exceptional self-service experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, drives call center automation and supports self-service experiences in HR, IT service desk, and customer service. Avaamo facilitates more than 2 billion self-service interactions annually in over 114 languages and dialects and integrates with over 200 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today. Visit www.avaamo.ai to discover how Avaamo is helping build the next-generation conversational enterprise.
