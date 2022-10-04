Mayra Senquiz of "Your Home Sold Guaranteed" Realty: Noted as number 38 on the Top 250 real estate agents in the Nation
NAHREP Announces 2022 Top 250 Latino Agents Award Recipients. Mayra Senquiz-Your Home Sold Guarnateed Realty was ranked 38 on the Top 250 agents in the NationATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) released its
eleventh annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report today in association with Alterra Home Loans, recognizing the top
producing Latino agents across the United States, including Puerto Rico. This year’s report ranks individual agents and teams based on transactions and sales volume and represents a total of 39,804 transactions and $13.8 billion in combined sales volume in 2021.
Among the nation’s top agent teams Mayra Senquiz with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Crown Group was
noted as number 38 on the Top 100 teams list for achieving 129 transactions in the 2021 calendar year.
“The NAHREP Top 250 celebrates and acknowledges the leading Latino agents and teams in the country. During one
of the most competitive markets in history, this elite group of Latino agents was responsible for billions of dollars in
real estate sales,” said 2022 NAHREP President Luis Padilla. “Congratulations to the top agents who drove business in a
robust market and helped thousands of homeowners achieve their dreams.”
This year’s report features the following award categories: the top 250 agents, the top teams, the top agents and
teams by volume, the top agents in their respective regions, the top rookie agents, and, for the first time, the top
buyers-side agents and teams. The report includes data points, brokerage highlights, and honoree profiles.
NAHREP will honor the Top 250 at NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE in San Diego, California taking place September 22-25, 2022.
