Mayra Senquiz of "Your Home Sold Guaranteed" Realty: Noted as number 38 on the Top 250 real estate agents in the Nation

About

Crown Realty Group Your Home Sold Guaranteed or We'll Buy it. The uncertainty associated with buying or selling a home can really take the joy out of such a thrilling endeavor. At Crown Realty Group, Damian, Mayra and the entire team go the extra mile to preserve your excitement about the process. Beyond our genuine desire to help people, what gives our clients peace of mind is our guarantee to sell your home -- otherwise, We Will Buy It From You For Cash. With a database over 17,000 buyers strong and an extensive network of lucrative resources, our team of agents is well equipped to sell your home at a speed and price that exceed industry rates. Enjoy the real estate adventure with the win-win assurance that only Crown Realty Group can provide. To discuss buying or selling a home call Damian and Mayra at 678-263-2115 and start packing! YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED OR DAMIAN & MAYRA WILL BUY IT!!!!* GER A GUARANTEED CASH OFFER ON YOUR HOME WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! To discuss the sale of your home, call Damian & Mayra at 678-263-2115 and start packing! 6 BIG REASONS TO CALL CROWN REALTY GROUP TO SELL YOUR HOME: 1.) WE HAVE BUYERS IN WAITING We have 16,507 buyers in our database looking for a home in the area. It is likely that the buyer for your home is already in my database - Your home may already be sold! 2.) YOUR HOME WILL SELL FOR $13,600 MORE* We sell our clients homes for an average of 3.5% more money compared to the average area agent. On a $500,000 home, that's an extra $17,500 more money in your pocket. 3.) YOUR HOME WILL SELL 3 TIMES FASTER We sell our clients homes on average in only 29 days while the average area agent sells theirs in 87.9 days. 4.) WE SELL MORE HOMES In fact, we sell over 20x more homes than your average agent. Because we sell so many more homes than our competitors, financially there are extra things we can do for you that other real estate agents and brokers don't offer: Your home will get far more exposure, Your home will be exposed to buyers in a much larger area nationally and internationally, Your home will sell fast and for top dollars because of our unique and exclusive consumer programs. 5.) YOUR HOME IS MORE LIKELY TO SELL Not only do we sell our clients homes for more money and faster than average area agent, your home is more likely to sell. According to 2018 MLS statistics, only 71% of area homes sold during their listing term. Compare that to our 97% of homes listed that sold before the end of the listing term. 6.) PROVEN EXPERIENCE... PROVEN RESULTS Yes it is important to verify the professional abilities of an agent before you hire one to help you sell or buy a home. The only way to guarantee expertise is to hear directly from people who have had personal experience with the agent. Read what other local home owners have to say about our team click here --> https://www.zillow.com/profile/Your-Home-Sold-Guaranteed/#reviews YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED OR WE WILL BUY IT!!!!!GET A GUARANTEED CASH OFFER ON YOUR HOME IN 24 HOURS To discuss the sale of your home, call Damian & Mayra CROWN REALTY GROUP at 678-263-2215 and start packing!

http://www.AtlSoldGuaranteed.com