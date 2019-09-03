Damian & Mayra Senquiz Achievement Unlock by winning Quantum Leap Award

Your Home Sold Guaranteed or We'll Buy it Banner Meet the Team Your Home Sold Guaranteed Crown Realty Group 5 STAR on ZILLOW

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newmarket, Ontario, May 3-5, 2019 Anaheim Super Conference. A lovely couple Damian and Mayra Senquiz of Clarkson, GA was Awarded Craig Proctor’s Quantum Leap Award for the exceptional gains in Real Estate success achieved through aggressive and inspired implementation of the Craig Proctor Ultimate Real Estate Success System.In 2016, Damian describes himself as a “traditional” solo agent with no systems, USP’s or team - nothing to set himself apart from other agents in his marketplace. One year later, after implementing Craig’s system to leverage a few good people and establish a predictable lead generation system, he finished 2017 with 66 closed transactions and a GCI of $ 405K. In 2018, he and his wife Mayra more than doubled their business under Craig and Todd’s guidance, closing the year with 190 sales and GCI of &1.2 Million. Congratulations to The Newly minted Craig Proctor Platinum Millionaire Agents Damian and Mayra continuously work hard together with Crown Realty Group their team and aggressively aims to sell more than one Home every single day! In Fact in the last 12 months they SOLD 239 HOMES! They’re list of achievement is a robust and constantly pursues goal in all aspects of real estate Congratulations to Damian Senquiz and Mayra Senquiz - Newly minted Craig Proctor Platinum Millionaire Agents!!” - Craig Proctor SeminarsAbout Crown Realty GroupFounded in 2016. The team have SOLD 700 Homes, with a Million Dollar Producing Real Estate Agents. And over 100 Five Star Zillow Reviews. https://www.zillow.com/profile/Your-Home-Sold-Guaranteed/ Crown Realty Group is Georgia’s most referred independent real estate firm with over 25,000 buyers in waiting.At Crown Realty Group, Damian, Mayra and the entire team go the extra mile to preserve your excitement about the process. Beyond our genuine desire to help people, what gives our clients peace of mind is our Guarantee to sell your home -- otherwise, We Will Buy It From You For Cash.

