South Carolina’s Hammock Coast Is Open Again

Diners are packing restaurants, golfers are on the fairways, and rental homes are occupied as vacationers enjoy the area’s idyllic fall weatherGEORGETOWN, SC, US, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just days after Hurricane Ian came ashore, South Carolina’s Hammock Coast is already welcoming vacationers.
Diners are packing restaurants, golfers are on the fairways, and rental homes are occupied as vacationers enjoy the area’s idyllic fall weather and everything the Hammock Coast has to offer.
Ian brought high winds, rain and storm surge to Georgetown County on Friday, Sept. 30, but the area, long known for its resilience, weathered the onslaught. The Hammock Coast is comprised of six coastal communities - southern Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews - and the storm’s impact varied along its scenic coastline.
“We absorbed a significant blow from the storm,” said Mark A. Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, “but it has been wonderful to see just how quickly everyone has come together to get things back on track.
“We are delighted to have reopened to visitors while parts of the area that were harder hit continue to cleanup.”
Georgetown, in fact, reopened the day after the storm and welcomed visitors back to its historic streets.
Pawleys Island had electricity and water services back just 24 hours after Ian had left its storied shores. Cleanup continues on the island, as it does in neighboring Litchfield Beach and DeBordieu Colony just north of Georgetown.
Garden City – its southern tip located in Georgetown County – has been continuing cleanup efforts, as well.
Pawleys is at the heart of the Hammock Coast’s thriving golf scene and all of the area’s public courses, including Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, True Blue Golf Club and Pawleys Plantation Golf Club, have reopened.
The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, one of coastal South Carolina’s most popular events, will kick off for its 31st year on Friday, Oct. 6, with its celebrated Wine and Food Gala and a series of concerts taking place through Oct. 22.
All eight member restaurants along the ever-popular MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet are open for business, but portions of the famed 1/2-mile boardwalk are closed until inspections are completed.
Beach access along the Hammock Coast may be limited, as some walkways were damaged by the ocean surge. Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet has been closed but park officials hope to reopen Thursday, Oct. 6.
Anyone who has an accommodation booked on the Hammock Coast for the upcoming weeks is encouraged to contact their rental company directly to confirm the status of the specific property.
The area’s major attractions — Brookgreen Gardens, Hobcaw Barony, Hopsewee Plantation, the Kaminski House and more – have all reopened and are welcoming visitors for tours.
The Hammock Coast is one of South Carolina's most popular vacation destinations, wowing visitors with some of the Palmetto State’s premier beaches, Lowcountry charm and abundant eco-activities. At the heart of the area’s appeal is the casual charm it provides, delivering a surplus of family friendly activities without the crowds its nearby neighbors - Myrtle Beach and Charleston - attract.
With average high temperatures of 77 degrees in October, 70 in November and 63 in December, the Hammock Coast is an ideal location for a fall trip. From golf groups to couples in search of a holiday escape, the Hammock Coast has something for everyone.
