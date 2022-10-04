Katal Tackles Marine Emissions with Partners Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services and Canada’s Ocean Supercluster
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katal, in collaboration with Canada's Ocean Supercluster and Miawpukek Horizon Maritime, today announced a milestone in their corporate mission to provide cleaner air to communities and industries that rely on diesel-burning engines.
This September, Katal's latest environmental product, Ionic Clean, moved from testing facilities in Calgary, AB to real-world application in Halifax, NS. The Ionic Clean was added aboard the Polar Prince vessel, prior to its Students on Ice Ocean Conservation Expedition off the coasts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Katal’s engineered fuel technology provides a drop-in solution for reducing harmful emissions such as NOx and particulate matter prevalent in ocean-going vessels.
“Using the Katal fuel helps Miawpukek Horizon minimize our environmental impact,” says Richard MacLellan, Managing Director of Miawpukek Horizon. “I am excited to use an iconic Canadian vessel like the Polar Prince as a platform to prove our environmental innovation.”
Katal’s near-term goal is to engage more companies in hard-to-abate fuel sectors like marine, mining, construction, public transit, and rail who are conscious of the impact their operations have on air quality.
“After joining Canada’s Ocean Supercluster, Katal was not only supported financially in our efforts to create a path to cleaner air but more importantly, we were introduced to a consortium of companies like Miawpukek Horizon who are very invested in reducing their emissions footprint,” says Craig Latimer, CEO of Katal. “For a low cost, the Ionic Clean product can be used immediately, with no engine modifications, to achieve emission reductions."
Running Ionic Clean aboard the Polar Prince is just the first step for Katal to enter the growing marine diesel market. There is already a significant reliance on diesel engines and other distillate fuel-burning engines. For example, the Polar Prince requires 460,000L of diesel per fill. Worldwide there are 50,000 ships the size of the Polar Prince or larger. Katal Ionic Clean will be able to reduce the emissions from these ships without any engine modifications, providing cleaner air to the marine communities.
“Knowing most of the world’s goods are moved through marine shipping, efforts to help decrease emissions in the industry with solutions that make an impact right now, is critical,” said Kendra MacDonald, CEO of Canada’s Ocean Supercluster. “This collaborative project is an example of what we can achieve when we work together across the country to tackle some of the biggest challenges in ocean. We are thrilled to be a part of the work of Katal Energy and Miawpukek Horizon Maritime, and others, in this milestone and as we begin to see the exciting benefits both from an environmental perspective and as an economic opportunity derived from this made-in-Canada solution.”
ABOUT MIAWPUKEK HORIZON LTD.: Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services Ltd. (MHMS) is an Indigenous Business operating in Atlantic Canada that was created to service emerging opportunities in the local marine industry within the Atlantic Region. MHMS is a company that has evolved from a relationship that started with the recruitment and development of First Nations seafarers from the Miawpukek First Nation, as Horizon Maritime sought to expand its seafarer network and further diversify its workforce. Miawpukek seafarers have become valued members of the Horizon Maritime team and strong relationships between Miawpukek Tribal Council and Horizon Maritime principals have developed as a result.
ABOUT OSC: Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is a pan-Canadian, industry-led transformative cluster focused on tackling some of the biggest challenges across ocean sectors through a collaborative program designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of globally relevant solutions, while also building a highly capable, inclusive workforce. The Ocean Supercluster has approved more than 70 projects with a total value of $360 million which will deliver more than 120 new made-in-Canada ocean products, processes, and services to sell to the world.
ABOUT KATAL: Katal is an Alberta-based company comprised of a group of industry leaders, engineers, and researchers passionate about cleaner air. They have developed a novel drop-in nanoemulsion fuel that significantly reduces emission profiles (NOx, particulate matter, and CO2) of diesel-powered internal combustion engines with proven consistency. Katal’s mission is to work collaboratively with industry and government to improve the environmental performance of diesel-powered engines and globally. Katal is majority owned by Valent Low Carbon Technologies.
