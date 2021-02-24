Valent Low-Carbon Technologies Secures Investment from World Energy
Valent Secures Investment from World Energy to Advance Net-Zero Emissions Technologies for Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel ProductionTORONTO, BOSTON, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valent Low-Carbon Technologies, a diversified energy technology company, today announced that it has secured an investment from World Energy LLC. The funding supports upcoming deployments of novel, commercial-scale renewable fuels production technologies to meet growing demand for low-carbon intensity fuels.
World Energy, a green energy solutions provider, empowers leaders in the transportation sector to make meaningful and immediate progress toward cutting carbon emissions. Since 2019, Valent has progressed new technology integration opportunities across World Energy’s sites. The investment from World Energy boosts Valent’s ability to deploy numerous emerging fuel technologies that decarbonize or replace conventional diesel across aviation, marine and land transport.
“Having World Energy as a shareholder and advisor accelerates our ability to deploy our technology solutions in relevant field environments,” said Tim Haig, CEO, Valent. “We both see the opportunity for market-ready low-carbon intensity renewable fuels that require no special blending or new infrastructure.”
“Driving the frontier of sustainable transport is a team game requiring close collaborations across businesses,” said Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy. “We have long supported the excellent, early-stage technology development work the Valent team is doing. We are thrilled to be teaming up even more closely with them now as the urgency to find better solutions increases every day.”
As part of the transaction, several Valent shareholders, namely Hartley Richardson, CEO of James Richardson & Sons and John Risley’s CFFI Ventures increased their investments in Valent. Valent also welcomed prominent Canadian investor and entrepreneur Jon Love as a new shareholder. The total cumulative funding at Valent and across its technology portfolio now exceeds $150 million.
About Valent Low-Carbon Technologies
Valent is an energy technology company focused on aggregating and building out net-zero fuels for aviation, marine and heavy land transport applications. Valent convenes a coalition of energy industry stakeholders, institutional investors and seasoned entrepreneurs to deploy new low-carbon energy innovations such as sustainable aviation fuel, low-sulphur marine fuels, green hydrogen and renewable diesel. For more information, visit www.valentcorp.com.
About World Energy
World Energy exists to deliver ever better solutions at scale to those leading the push to lower carbon emissions in transport. World Energy partners with business leaders committed to net-zero goals to create customized green energy solutions to address their most difficult carbon challenges. Through its network of low-carbon fuel production facilities and supply chain partners across North America, World Energy enables business growth to be compatible with immediate carbon reductions. For more information, visit www.worldenergy.net
-- ### --
Media Contacts
Karen Regan, Director of Communications
World Energy
+1 978.505.2457
kregan@worldenergy.net
Karlis Vasarais, Executive Vice President
Valent Low-Carbon Technologies
+1 416-301-8353
kvasarais@valentcorp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn