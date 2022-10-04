St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Moose

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4007772

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: October 4, 2022 at approximately 1534 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 North

TOWN: Newbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 108.8

WEATHER: Partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Baker

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury , VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end damage

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital, NH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 4, 2022 at approximately 1534 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a moose in the area of MM108.8 north on Interstate 91 in Newbury.

Troopers arrived on scene and discovered that the vehicle involved was a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van. No children were in the van at the time of the collision and the single occupant was transported for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Woodsville Ambulance, Wells River Fire Department and Vermont Game Wardens.