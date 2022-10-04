St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Moose
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4007772
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: October 4, 2022 at approximately 1534 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 North
TOWN: Newbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 108.8
WEATHER: Partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Baker
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury , VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end damage
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital, NH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 4, 2022 at approximately 1534 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a moose in the area of MM108.8 north on Interstate 91 in Newbury.
Troopers arrived on scene and discovered that the vehicle involved was a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van. No children were in the van at the time of the collision and the single occupant was transported for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Woodsville Ambulance, Wells River Fire Department and Vermont Game Wardens.