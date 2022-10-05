NuGen Systems® Announces New Green Solution, NuGenerator 3000 at Southern Automotive Conference (SAC)

New Green and Clean Energy Solutions

NuGen Systems’ NuGenerator 3000 is designed to replace mobile gas generators with an environmental-friendly solution,” — Venus Desai

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuGen Systems, an Atlanta-based developer of green and clean energy systems, combines their batteries and unique packaging solutions with its data and communications platforms to disrupt legacy systems with a new energy solutions platform. They are announcing their NuGenerator 3000 at the SAC 2022. They were chosen by the Innovation Test Track to participate in the 2022 ITT pitch competition to be held at the Southern Automotive Conference.

The SAC consistently attracts top-level decision-makers including those responsible for vehicle components, site selection, construction, plant and equipment, production processes, quality, transportation, logistics and supply chain matters, HR/benefit issues, accounting and finance, and legal solutions such as OSHA, product liability, and intellectual property.

NuGenerator 3000, uses a unique configurable flexible design that reduces costs and time to deploy. This new offering was chosen by Spiffy to replace the gas generators used in their vans. They deliver mobile automotive services with a passion for truly convenient and environmentally friendly complete car care for individuals and fleets across the country.

“The NuGen Systems’ platform provides an eco-friendly alternative to our gas generators. All of our services, from a basic car wash to a nano-ceramic coating or oil change, are designed to be conscious of the local ecosystem”, says Scot Wingo, CEO of Spiffy. “We choose products that are safe for the environment and our customers. The new energy NuGenerator 3000 meets that high standard.”

“NuGen Systems’ NuGenerator 3000 is designed to replace mobile gas generators with an environmental-friendly solution,” says Venus Desai, CEO of NuGen Systems. “In addition to being green, it’s a serious business solution. Besides the quick charge and the high discharge current capability, the solution is simple, silent, easy to use, more reliable, and requires no maintenance. In addition, our platform is highly configurable and can be used to set up unique programs. This makes us a clean and green partner and allows us to assist our customers, such as Spiffy to provide eco-friendly solutions.”

About NuGen Systems (www.nugensystems.com)

NuGen Systems developed a platform consisting of a patented communications module and advanced Lithium-ion, rechargeable battery-based solutions optimized to meet the power, energy, quality and safety requirements for the on-demand mobile services, recreational vehicles (RVs), material handling equipment markets, and other commercial markets These solutions directly replace existing fossil fuel legacy systems such as lead acid batteries or gas generators. NuGen Systems also works with customers and provides its design and battery expertise to create easy, custom solutions using their modular, flexible designs to reduce costs and time to deploy. Collectively, NuGen’s founding team has more than 50 patents and 100 years of experience in developing and launching engineering and power solutions with Fortune 50 companies across a variety of consumer and industrial markets.

Sharon Cuppett

404 271 8046

scuppett@nugensystems.com

www.nugensystems.com