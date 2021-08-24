ControlByNet Showcases Cloud Video Surveillance & Remote Guarding Solutions at NAA “Apartmentalize” Show

Virtual Booth Walk-Though Video or Virtual Meetings Available Showcasing Multifamily Video Surveillance Solutions

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ControlByNet, a leader in video surveillance for multifamily properties, is showcasing its’ Cloud & Managed Video Surveillance and Remote Video Guard Solutions at Apartmentalize in Chicago on August 31 through September 2. ControlByNet respects the choice of virtual or remote business meetings and will also offer CBN Coffee Chats consisting of booth walk-throughs during the show or after the show and on demand with NAA members and attendees. Those Chats may also be scheduled in the NAA Supplier’s Lounge, which ControlByNet can utilize as a member of the Supplier’s Council. Lastly, ControlByNet will have drop-boxes at the booth where a property info form can be filled out for discussion the week after the show. ControlByNet’s solutions, using the #1 rated easy-to-use interface, minimize and manage risk while ensuring resident safety. Apartmentalize, NAA's annual education conference, is the premier source for educating professionals of all job functions within the rental housing industry. It offers education and an industry outlook to the many multifamily property managers and owners.

“We specifically developed our multifamily solutions to address issues in this industry and have seen incredible growth over the past year. We look forward to meeting with representatives from multifamily properties virtually and in person,” says Ryan Strange, President of ControlByNet. “The Multifamily Industry is a specialty of ours and we do not pick up our solution and change the flyer heading to be recycling, industrial, automotive or other industries like so many do. We are experts at multifamily and video surveillance; and through our experience and expertise with the legal and technology needs, we have been able to help develop multifamily property policy.”

ControlByNet’s True Cloud and Managed Video Solutions software is Best-in-Class (ranked #1) for security analytics, notifications, ease of use and includes benefits such as:

• Easiest interface to use on the Web

• Risk Management - Multifamily owners are always under risk with security

• Organizational Control– All properties under the same system with a single login is key for efficient operations and security

• Automatic Updates – Solutions operate in the cloud, all updates, notifications of Offline Cameras; Power or Internet and other communications are easily sent from the cloud

• Scalability – Easy to duplicate across multiple properties

• Flexibility – Works with any camera – IP, analog or license plate cameras including already installed ones

Benefits for Remote Video Guard Solutions designed multifamily properties include:

• Actual live video monitoring – not just patrols every 10 minutes hoping to time an event

• Reduction of onsite guard costs

• Immediate response

• Reduction of false alarms

• Reduction of liability

• More eyes on the property extends your coverage, not your costs

About the National Apartment Association (NAA)( https://www.naahq.org )

The National Apartment Association envisions a world where rental housing is a valued partner in every community. NAA is the leading voice for the rental housing industry and as a trusted partner, valued connector and a powerful advocate, we are committed to serving 149 state and local affiliates, over 93,000 members and more than 10.5 million apartment homes globally.

About ControlByNet

ControlByNet, www.controlbynet.com, develops Cloud and Managed Video Surveillance Solutions that protect properties by using innovative software to enable single sign-on across properties, 24/7 access from any computer or mobile device, standardization across properties and future-proof software. Additionally, ControlByNet protects assets and residents with remote guarding options for parking and common areas. The development of the complex software allows ControlByNet the agility to shift as surveillance needs are everchanging, and not be bound by foreign solutions that are applied to a wide array of industries. ControlByNet is a long-term member of the Atlanta Apartment Association and National Apartment Association. ControlByNet is also members of the Houston Apartment Association, Texas Apartment Association, Apartment Association of Greater Dallas, Apartment Association of Metro Denver and the Georgia chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management. For more details about ControlByNet please reach out to ryans@controlbynet.com.

