Citizant Promotes Jeff Redman to Vice President of Operations
Citizant has promoted long-serving leader Jeff Redman to VP of Operations to ensure alignment, growth, and profitability within the company’s program portfolio.
Citizant, a leader in federal enterprise data strategies and IT modernization, has promoted Jeff Redman to the role of Vice President of Operations to ensure alignment, growth, and profitability within the company’s program portfolio, according to David Romola, President & Chief Operating Officer.
Since joining the company in 2011 to lead several IRS IT modernization programs, Citizant’s employees have rated Redman consistently as the company’s best operations manager. With 30 years of experience in government and commercial IT programs, he is well-versed in a range of in-demand technologies and has developed outstanding customer relationships.
“Jeff was the clear choice to lead Operations for Citizant because he embodies our servant leadership values,” Romola said. “His big-picture thinking and his dedication to Citizant’s employees and customers have contributed significantly to our growth at the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Internal Revenue Service, and other federal financial regulatory agencies. Jeff inspires confidence in challenging situations, and his strong connections with customers and partners help strengthen and solidify our business.”
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve and guide our Operations teams as we deliver leading-edge solutions to our customers,” said Redman. “I look forward to strengthening Citizant’s differentiated capabilities and delivery models and helping our program managers and delivery teams remain aligned with Citizant’s vision and values.”
Prior to joining Citizant in 2011, Jeff held a position at Lockheed Martin as a senior operations manager and program manager, providing program operational oversight for seven IRS projects and ensuring continued success for multiple project releases. He is a Certified Scrum Master (CSM) and Project Management Professional (PMP), with a degree in Computer Engineering from Texas A&M University.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company offers Chief Information Officer (CIO) support services including infrastructure management, identity & credential management expertise, and program/portfolio management support, as well as Chief Data Officer (CDO) support services including innovative data strategies, data governance and quality programs, and data-centric cloud modernization approaches. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
