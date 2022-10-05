148 Fallen Firefighters to be Honored at NASCAR Xfinity Series Race this Weekend
Whelen Engineering Partners with Richard Childress Racing to Pay Tribute to Fallen Fire Heroes at Charlotte Motor Speedway
We share a mission with NFFF, to remember America's fallen firefighters, and we're honored to bring awareness to this important foundation.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering, a global leader in the emergency warning industry for 70 years, Richard Childress Racing (RCR), and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) have teamed up to honor fallen fire heroes at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on October 8, 2022, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
— Whelen Director of Fire, EMS, and Amber Sales, Matt Kehoe
RCR’s No. 2 Whelen Camaro will debut a special paint scheme in honor of the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021, and in previous years. “I’m extremely honored to carry the names of firefighters lost in the line of duty on the deck lid of my car,” said RCR’s No. 2 driver, Sheldon Creed. “I’ve always loved showing appreciation for first responders in any way I can, and this collaboration with Whelen and NFFF is an especially meaningful way to honor their sacrifice,” Creed continued.
The names of the 148 fallen firefighters were added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and will be read aloud to thousands of attendees as part of the 2022 Roll of Honor at the 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend held October 8-9. The event in Emmitsburg is the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty.
“We’re humbled that the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet carries the names of the 148 fallen firefighters we’re honoring at our upcoming annual memorial weekend,” said NFFF’s Executive Director, Ron Siarnicki. “This is an amazing tribute and a fitting way for the families of the fallen to know their loved ones are being honored and remembered during Saturday’s race,” he continued. “And we’re grateful for Whelen’s support of our mission to help the families and colleagues of the fallen firefighters.”
The touching salute to firefighters holds special meaning for many of Whelen’s employees too.
“Supporting first responders and their causes is an important part of our company culture since many of our employees are first responders themselves,” said Whelen Engineering’s Director of Fire, EMS, and Amber Sales, Matt Kehoe. “We share a mission with NFFF, to remember America’s fallen firefighters, and we’re honored to bring support and awareness to this important foundation,” he stated.
NFFF accepts donations to help provide vital resources to the families of fallen firefighters to assist them in rebuilding their lives. Donations are also used to do educational work within the fire service community to reduce preventable firefighter deaths and injuries. Contributions can be made by texting the word FIREHERO to 44-321.
The race begins at 3:00 pm ET from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina and can be watched on NBC.
Whelen has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for Sheldon Creed’s rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022. The partnership includes sponsorship of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet driven by Sheldon Creed for the entire 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule.
Whelen Engineering Company designs and manufactures reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers, and high-powered warning systems for Automotive, Aviation (Whelen Aerospace Technologies – WAT), and Mass Notification industries worldwide.
Whelen is also the official warning light supplier of NASCAR and a steadfast supporter of motorsports at many different levels including title sponsorship of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, and sponsorship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
