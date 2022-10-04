Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,451 in the last 365 days.

A foundation stone has been laid for City Hotel Agdam in the city of Aghdam

AZERBAIJAN, October 4 - 04 october 2022, 19:30

A foundation stone has been laid for City Hotel Agdam in the city of Aghdam.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

CEO of PMD Projects Nariman Topchubashov informed the President and the First Lady of the hotel to be constructed.

Conference, and banquet halls, fitness and spa centers, restaurant and outdoor terrace will be created in a five-story hotel building that will feature 130 rooms.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for City Hotel Agdam.

You just read:

A foundation stone has been laid for City Hotel Agdam in the city of Aghdam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.