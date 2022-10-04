Route 130 Coal Hollow Road Culvert Work Begins Wednesday in Penn Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing repair work on the Route 130 (Coal Hollow Road) culvert over a branch of Sandy Creek in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, October 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the Route 130 culvert located between Lime Hollow Road and Old Coal Hollow Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late October. Crews from JET Excavating will conduct culvert lining installation work.

Please use caution and allow extra time if traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

