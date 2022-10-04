Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the replacement of Portersville Bridge on East Portersville Road (State Route 488) in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County.



Beginning October 10 through November 1, weather permitting, crews will begin work on the replacement of the existing structure carrying East Portersville Road (State Route 488) over Interstate 79 Northbound and Southbound with a two-span composite steel multi girder bridge and other miscellaneous construction including drainage, deck repair and utilities.



Short-term traffic control with single lanes and flaggers as needed will be in place between State Route 19 and Badger Hill Toad (T-375) for the construction of a temporary shoulder along East Portersville Road (State Route 488).



J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., Mt. Pleasant, PA is the contractor for this $6.3 million project which is estimated to be completed in June 2024.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

