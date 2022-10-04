Route 30 Reopens in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of Route 30 in Greene Township, Beaver County has concluded, and the roadway has reopened to traffic.

The long-term closure of Route 30 between West Virginia and Route 168, which has been in place since mid-April, has ended and bi-directional has resumed. Crews conducted roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, sign upgrades, pavement marking installation and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 30 in various locations weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, October 14. Crews will continue paving, rumble strip and guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction activities.

The work is part of the $8.45 million Route 30 improvement project. Additional work includes milling and resurfacing, slope stabilization, and a left-hand turn lane installation. The prime contractor is Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc. The overall project is expected to conclude in October 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





