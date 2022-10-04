Traffic Alert - US 119 Ramp Closure for Repairs

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a ramp closure on US 119 at Exit: US 422 West Business – Wayne Avenue for repairs.



Due to an earlier crash, the ramp is closed for repairs to the roadway. It is estimated to reopen at 6:00 p.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###



