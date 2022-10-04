Mobile Edge Prioritizes Tech Preparedness And Productivity For Fall And Holiday Travel Seasons
With Mobile Edge Gear, Being Prepared for Travel Becomes Second Nature
Summer isn’t the only busy travel season. The fall can be hectic too. Business professionals are focused on year-end goals. Students are working toward mid-terms, & families have holiday commitments.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the fall and holiday travel seasons approach, Mobile Edge is prioritizing the needs of mobile consumers. The company’s warehouse is filled with stylish and protective go-bags, productivity tech, and potent mobile power options. Popular items include the new Commuter Backpack, environmentally friendly backpacks and messenger bags, and a powerful 27,000mAh portable laptop charger.
“Summer isn’t the only busy travel season. The fall can be hectic too. Business professionals are focused on year-end goals. Students are working toward mid-terms, and families have holiday travel commitments,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge.
As a leading producer of innovative laptop bags, gaming backpacks, and accessories, meeting traveler needs is in Mobile Edge’s DNA. With a Mobile Edge go-bag, travelers can keep their tech well-organized and accessible. With mobile power options and charging accessories, staying connected and productive while on the go is a breeze. Being prepared for travel becomes second nature.
Traveler Go-Bags
At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s new Commuter Backpack is perfect for travelers looking for style and versatility. The Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, plus files.
The SmartPack Backpack is a lightweight, durable, no-nonsense backpack. The SmartPack offers storage for laptops up to 16 inches, plus sections for a tablet and files. Comfort features include a padded back panel, thick shoulder straps, and a carrying handle. It comes in eight colors: black, carbon, charcoal, crimson red, royal blue, silver, teal, and wheat.
Mobile Edge’s Express Backpack 2.0 sports a sleek look that combines black with a variety of vibrant trim colors. Designed with user comfort and roomy storage in mind, it’s an ideal choice for laptops up to 16 inches. It also features an integrated tablet pocket plus space to spare for books, files, and accessories.
Mobile Edge’s “ECO Collection” features environmentally friendly backpacks and messenger bags that pack minimal carbon footprints.
As seen on the TV show, The Big Bang Theory, the ECO Laptop Messenger Bag is a versatile carrying solution. Its padded compartment fits laptops up to 17 inches. Other features include sections for files and accessories, plus workstation storage for pens, a smartphone, and miscellaneous items.
The ECO Laptop Backpack is a full-featured backpack with style. Its dedicated, padded computer compartment fits laptops up to 17 inches, plus there are sections for files, folders, and accessories. Molded fasteners keep gear secure, and for carry comfort, the backpack features a padded back panel and padded shoulder straps. The ECO Backpack comes in three earthy colors: black, navy blue, and olive green.
Both the ECO Laptop Messenger Bag and Eco Laptop Backpack feature all-natural cotton canvas exteriors.
With Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0, air travelers won’t have to remove their laptops to get through security checkpoints. This backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches with lots of additional storage for mobile devices and accessories. It’s also part of the Mobile Edge ECO Collection. The corn-based material it’s made from requires 30% less energy to manufacture, reducing greenhouse emissions compared to synthetic materials.
Mobile Power & Charging Options
Travelers can keep their mobile devices and tablets charged with the CORE Power USB 26,800 mAh Portable Battery/Charger. This airplane-friendly, ultra-slim power pack is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices.
For laptops and other power-hungry devices, travelers can rely on the CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger. This charger delivers 85 watts, features a standard AC outlet and USB ports, and meets FAA carry-on requirements.
Perfect for hotel rooms, the USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing fast speeds.
The 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand delivers two times the power of a standard wireless charger. When a Qi-enabled device is placed against the upright pad, it starts charging on contact.
Buy With Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and messenger bags come with a 100% Limited Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
