Meet Sax Player Chris Mitchell: TikTok’s Newest Viral Sensation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TikTok, the short video social network has gone through quite an evolution. Since 2020, we’ve seen TikTok’s popularity expand from a few million users in 2018 to a billion monthly active users in 2022.

Enter sax player Chris Mitchell, a musician from Houston, Texas whose following has grown to over 258.5K followers overnight. His female-based audience, known as the Saxy Squad, has claimed Mitchell as their collective “boyfriend.”

However, Mitchell’s fandom is not only about the ladies:

“I’ve been checking out the music. I am proud of you Chris. Keep rocking and doing things big, keep doing things bad. Let that horn be your voice” said Cedric The Entertainer, who is also an avid fan.

Comedian Howie Mandel, another dedicated fan, says he connects to Chris Mitchell’s Lives anytime he can.

About his sudden engagement to over 258 thousand women, Mitchell said: “I am looking forward to our new album and tour in 2023. I have great respect for my fans and feel honored to be considered a significant other to so many wonderful ladies through my music.”

With the overwhelming amount of music available on music streaming platforms like Spotify, TikTok content creators such as Mitchell, offer an easy way to discover new music and keep widening their fan base daily.

Chris Mitchell has released 6 albums and has performed twice in the Grammy’s telecast.

Chris Mitchell’s discography includes Turquoise (2011), The Chris Mitchell Experience Live in Houston (2013) and I Found Forever (2021), among others.

Mitchell is represented by Espada PR & Entertainment.

He is available for interviews starting October 4, 2022.

