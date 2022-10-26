Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,108 in the last 365 days.

Halloween Can Increase Stress and Depression in Teens: What Parents Can Do To Help

Teen holding pumpkin trick or treat bag

A Brighter Day Charity

As families roll into the fall season, the founder of A Brighter Day shares his tips to strengthen the relationship between parents and their teens.

Dedicate a day or two to giving quality, undivided attention to your teen. You can get creative here; they would instead not do this, but it’s important. Make it fun. Involve their interests.”
— Elliot Kallen, President of A Brighter Day

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard to fathom that dressing up in costumes, asking for candy, or handing out candy can increase the stress level in our teens. But, it's true. The shortened daylight hours and longing for one’s younger days when Halloween was innocent and fun can actually cause or increase the level of stress for teens, as well as depression. As parents, it's crucial to pay attention to the signs.

Here are a few traits of depression from the CDC that teens may experience in October that parents should be aware of:

•Feeling sad, hopeless, or irritable a lot of the time
•Not wanting to do or enjoy doing fun things (like participating in Halloween activities)
•Eating and sleeping patterns are disrupted or changing
•Showing changes in energy (like being tired, sluggish, or tense and restless a lot of the time)
•Having a hard time paying attention
•Feeling worthless, useless, or guilty
•Showing self-injury and self-destructive behavior

What can parents do to help?

1. Make dinnertime a cell phone-free time and begin to engage with their teens genuinely. Nothing is going to beat excellent communication with teens.
2. Talk with them about Halloween and what their friends are doing.
3. Talk with them about school, tests, favorite and least favorite classes, or teachers. Don’t be afraid to dig deeper with more questions.
4. Go for a walk with their teen. Most people talk much more when they are walking with someone they like. The outdoors can help teens gain mental clarity and open up.
5. Dedicate a day or two to giving quality, undivided attention to your teen. You can get creative here; they would instead not do this, but it’s important. Make it fun. Take a trip. Plan a new activity. Involve their interests.
6. Be empathetic. Try to view their world through teens’ eyes, rather than our own perspective.
7. Be open-minded and non-judgmental. It’s up to us, as parents, to create a safe space for everyone.

If parents are unsure of their teen’s feelings or how they are coping, they shouldn't be afraid to use our Text Chat program. It’s available 24/7 for immediate support. Parents should give this information to their teens as well — just text “BRIGHTER” to 741741.

We are here to help. Our resource center is at www.abrighterday.info. There are many articles, information toolkits, and parenting tips on strengthening the relationship between parents and their teens.

Please reach out to me at elliot@abrighterday.info for more information.

All my best,
Elliot Kallen

About A Brighter Day

A Brighter Day Charity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2015. It is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and works to bring awareness to teen mental health, provide educational resources to parents and teens, and ultimately stop teen suicide. A Brighter Day was founded by Elliot Kallen, President at Prosperity Financial Group, and his wife Tammy, in memory of their son, Jake Kallen.

For collaboration opportunities, please email Shaina Steinberg at Shaina@abrighterday.info.

Elliot Kallen
A Brighter Day
+1 510-206-1103
Elliot@abrighterday.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Halloween Can Increase Stress and Depression in Teens: What Parents Can Do To Help

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.