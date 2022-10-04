Adapt, a Welocalize company, to Share Solutions to Avoid Major International SEO Mistakes at brightonSEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO is more nuanced and more difficult to get right than it ever has been. Add the size and complexity of international businesses to the mix and mistakes are made, performance is hampered, and, as a result, global growth is slower than it should be. But there are solutions organizations can put in place to avoid major international SEO mistakes. Tom Brennan, Account Director, SEO, at Adapt, a Welocalize company, will share some of these mistakes—and ways to avoid them—at brightonSEO, 6-7 October.
brightonSEO is a hands-on conference featuring sessions from some of the world’s best search marketers. Tom is scheduled to present his session, “I Am a Donut: How to Avoid International SEO Mistakes,” on both days.
“Through an engaging blend of gifs, memes, and images, I will take brightonSEO attendees on a whistle-stop tour of the three most common mistakes made in international SEO, and how to avoid them,” adds Tom.
Key insights and takeaways from the session include:
• Missed SEO opportunities, including relying on machine translation
• Why incorrect hreflang tags can negatively impact your international SEO efforts
• How geo-targeted competitor research can increase the impact of your SEO strategy
“Tom has helped to deliver astounding ROI for some of the biggest brands, spearheading both domestic and international SEO strategies and conversion optimization projects,” comments Jon Greenhalgh, Managing Director at Adapt, a Welocalize company. “In addition, he is a seasoned presenter and performer, with over 25 years' experience in musical theatre performance and as the lead singer in a rock band. So, prepare to be entertained for the duration of his presentation.”
Find out more about brightonSEO or register for the event here.
About Welocalize
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator. welocalize.com
About Adapt, a Welocalize company
Adapt, Welocalize's multilingual performance marketing division, helps meet the increased demand for integrated marketing and language services. Adapt has proven experience in helping global brands reach new markets with a unique blend of digital media and multilingual marketing services. adaptworldwide.com
Louise Law
brightonSEO is a hands-on conference featuring sessions from some of the world’s best search marketers. Tom is scheduled to present his session, “I Am a Donut: How to Avoid International SEO Mistakes,” on both days.
“Through an engaging blend of gifs, memes, and images, I will take brightonSEO attendees on a whistle-stop tour of the three most common mistakes made in international SEO, and how to avoid them,” adds Tom.
Key insights and takeaways from the session include:
• Missed SEO opportunities, including relying on machine translation
• Why incorrect hreflang tags can negatively impact your international SEO efforts
• How geo-targeted competitor research can increase the impact of your SEO strategy
“Tom has helped to deliver astounding ROI for some of the biggest brands, spearheading both domestic and international SEO strategies and conversion optimization projects,” comments Jon Greenhalgh, Managing Director at Adapt, a Welocalize company. “In addition, he is a seasoned presenter and performer, with over 25 years' experience in musical theatre performance and as the lead singer in a rock band. So, prepare to be entertained for the duration of his presentation.”
Find out more about brightonSEO or register for the event here.
About Welocalize
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator. welocalize.com
About Adapt, a Welocalize company
Adapt, Welocalize's multilingual performance marketing division, helps meet the increased demand for integrated marketing and language services. Adapt has proven experience in helping global brands reach new markets with a unique blend of digital media and multilingual marketing services. adaptworldwide.com
Louise Law
Welocalize
+1 212-581-8870
email us here