Ian Urbina Wins 2022 Michael Kelly Award For Story In The New Yorker About Secret Prisons Keeping Migrants Out Of Europe
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlantic announced that investigative journalist Ian Urbina is the winner of the 19th annual Michael Kelly Award for his story “The Invisible Wall,” published by The New Yorker in partnership with The Outlaw Ocean Project in December 2021. Urbina’s investigation exposed the shadow immigration system that the European Union has created to stop the flow of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.
In their commendation, the judges describe Urbina’s reporting as a “tour de force” and as upholding the “fearless pursuit and expression of truth” that characterized Michael Kelly’s own work.
Urbina is a Pulitzer Prize–and George Polk Award-winning journalist. He is also the founder and director of The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit news organization based in Washington D.C. that covers human rights and environmental crimes at sea globally. Urbina will be awarded a prize of $25,000.
Given annually by The Atlantic, the Michael Kelly Award honors journalists whose work exemplifies the fearless pursuit and expression of truth, qualities that defined Michael Kelly’s own life and career. Kelly was the first journalist killed while covering the Iraq War, in 2003. He served as editor of The Atlantic and National Journal when both magazines were publications of Atlantic Media, chaired by David G. Bradley. Bradley created the award in his honor.
A list of the past winners and finalists, as well as remembrances of Kelly from friends and colleagues, can be found at michaelkellyaward.com. Entries for the 2023 Michael Kelly Award are due March 31, and directions and requirements for entries can be found at the site.
