Famous Interior Designer Luxury Estate Sale - October 2022 Las Vegas Nevada
Kings Auctions Inc. and Las Vegas Estate Sales & Auction Company collaborate on celebrity owned Las Vegas estate.
35+ years of upscale resale through private sales, public sales, auctions, and consignments.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the luxurious celebrity owned estates of Belair California, Kings Auctions Inc. partners for another collaboration, this time with Las Vegas Estate Sales & Auction Company over another celebrity owned estate in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kings Auctions Inc. joins Las Vegas Estate Sales & Auction Company to liquidate famous interior designers home and warehouse inventory. The client is known for her interior design work at the Wynn hotel in Vegas as well as other high profile hotels on the strip, and hotels across the USA many in New Orleans and Alabama.
Stage one of the project is the liquidation of her personal home and vehicle which include important furnishings and accessories by Marge Carge, console table previously owned by Kenny Rogers, Tiffany Glassware, large fine art collection, designer modern bedroom furniture, art deco Le Barge tables, thousands of pieces of vintage clothing and designer jewelry and more. Her convertible 5.0 supercharged 1988 ASC Mustang McLaren with under 100k original miles will also be for sale. It features a vented hood, upgraded drivetrain and rear end axles, and five lug Foose rims. The event starts promptly at 9:00 AM on October 7th and runs through October 10th.
Stage two will be the liquidation of her decorator warehouse which includes high end furnishings, accessories, and fine art. A decorator or stagers dream come true.
Both Kings Auctions Inc. and Las Vegas Estate Sales & Auction Company are known for their upscale resale services and luxury estate sale services so the turn out for both events will be high. Serious buyers should arrive early for best selections.
For more information and images visit https://estatesalesvegas.com/upcoming-las-vegas-estate-sales/
