Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,399 in the last 365 days.

Department of Commerce offers grants to spur industrial site development

Grants available to cities, counties, port districts and tribal governments for industrial site development

New industrial site readiness program has $2.5 million available for counties, cities, port districts and tribal governments throughout Washington state

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce has launched an Industrial Site Readiness grant program designed to support counties, cities, port districts and tribal governments with plans to develop and revitalize properties for manufacturing or other industrial uses. Eligible public entities throughout the state can apply for grants of $200,000 to $500,000 each now through Oct. 14 using Commerce’s online application (Smartsheet).

A total of $2.5 million is available statewide to develop large manufacturing sites, or to safely clean up and sustainably revitalize federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated brownfield sites. This one-time grant program is designed to help accelerate business attraction efforts at the local level.  Eligible uses of funds include a range of activities such as engineering studies, permitting, and site due diligence.

“Identifying and supporting projects that enable businesses to operate thriving manufacturing facilities creates good jobs that strengthen communities across the state,” said Commerce Assistant Director for Economic Development and Competitiveness Chris Green.  “Helping local governments and tribes build and revitalize their infrastructure is essential to resilient, equitable local economies.”

Grant applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. October 14. Complete details including program guidelines and contact information are available on the Commerce website.

###

You just read:

Department of Commerce offers grants to spur industrial site development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.