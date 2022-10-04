Make an impact and apply for the Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee by Oct. 21

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking members of the public who want to have a big impact on shooting range decisions by volunteering to serve on a Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee, which will be responsible for providing input about public shooting range grant applications annually.

Members of the public who actively use shooting ranges, have experience managing or volunteering at a range and are familiar with the elements for safe public shooting ranges in their community are encouraged to apply for the committee. Fish and Game’s intent is that the committee will represent a wide range of shooting opportunities that includes hunters and recreational and competitive shooters.

“This program is an important process that keeps our public ranges accessible and safe for Idaho’s citizenry to learn and practice their shooting skills,” Fish and Game Communications Bureau Chief Adam Park said.

The committee will be most active February through March, consistent with the shooting range grant cycle. Fish and Game will provide facilitation and logistical support to the committee, which will be administered with Idaho’s Open Meeting procedures.

People interested in applying for a position on the Citizens Shooting Advisory Committee must fill out and submit an application by Oct. 21, 2022. Information is available on Fish and Game’s Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee webpage.

Download the application

The committee has seven members, one from each Fish and Game region. Representatives can serve up to two 2-year terms, with reappointment at the discretion of the Fish and Game director. This year, the committee is transitioning to staggered terms, which means that representatives from regions 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be appointed for a one-year term beginning in 2023 and will be appointed to two-year terms thereafter.

The Citizens Shooting Advisory Committee was created as a part of Idaho House Bill 396, which passed in 2020. The law created a new Public Shooting Range Fund, which is administered by the Fish and Game Commission. The Public Shooting Range Fund incorporates the financial resources previously used by Fish and Game for shooting range grants. The committee was created to advise Fish and Game about the applications the agency solicits each year for these grants.

Idaho Fish and Game has partnered with nonprofit shooting organizations and state and local governments that own or manage shooting ranges, including archery ranges, since 1978. The funds come from federal manufacturer excise taxes collected on the sales of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment and from state fine and forfeiture monies remitted for wildlife crimes.