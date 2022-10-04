TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Snallygaster Festival

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Snallygaster Festival will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, through 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6 th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, through 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.