Diana Lynch, the First Black Woman to Own an International Resort in the Dominican Republic, Samaná Bay Golf Resort
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana Lynch, a Brooklyn, New York native, former Navy JAG and a founding member of the award-winning Lynch Law Group in Atlanta, GA practiced law for 30 years before retiring in 2022. Attorney Lynch garnered a reputation of advocacy without compromise, earning her the title of Super Lawyer by her peers, an honor reserved for the top 5% of lawyers in their field. Diana Lynch is also the founder and owner of the successful Atlanta-based development company, Lynch Land Holdings, LLC, and has been developing and managing real estate within the United States for almost two decades.
Now Diana Lynch has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As the only African American female CEO of an international development company, CEO Diana is leading the way in constructing the first black-owned international golf resort. Samaná Bay Resort will feature world-class amenities and experiences to include a signature golf course, amphitheater and a professional sports training, rehabilitation, and medical campus. The Samaná Bay Resort team has plans to develop over three thousand acres of prime commercial and residential property with over 1,400 villas, ecovillages and condominiums overlooking the Samaná Bay and Atlantic Ocean. With the Dominican Republic’s beautiful beaches, stable economy, the right to own land without citizenship, favorable short-term rental income potential and tax incentives, dual-citizenship opportunities, and leading GDP, it is no wonder CEO Diana and her team have their sights set on bringing the Samaná Peninsula its first 18-hole golf resort. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is quickly gaining international recognition as an ecotourism destination. Most notably, this beautiful landscape holds historic significance as it was originally inhabited by freed American slaves who settled in the region following their emancipation in the 1800s.
The Samaná Bay Development has assembled a powerhouse collective with demonstrated expertise in the areas of commercial and resort real estate development worldwide. At the helm with more than 30 years of diverse international experience is the world-renowned Daedalus Design London (daedalusdesignlondon.com). The DDL design team boasts an unmatched, international portfolio of world-class projects that include over 40 resort hotel, golf, residential and leisure developments across three continents, including most notably Laucala Island, Figi.
Diana Lynch and the Samaná team have plans to unveil their project in March 2023, with various unique exclusive offerings coming in December 2022. They are welcoming golf lovers, professional athletes and entertainers, future landowners, and corporate alliances to participate in this monumental milestone in Black History. Whether you are looking to become an owner-investor, corporate partner or just want to learn how you can create generational wealth Diana is looking forward to opportunities to share her knowledge of creating multi-generational wealth by living and/or investing abroad with our communities.
For Resort information visit www.samanabayresort.com or www.thedianalynch.com.
