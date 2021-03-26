“I am an Overcomer Woman Anthology launches April 28th 2021 with 14 Christian Ladies telling their stories"
EINPresswire.com/ -- 14 Christian Women took on an Anthology to tell their story on how they have overcome some serious obstacles throughout their lives. These women are from all walks of life from Ministers, Professors, Life Coaches, Corporate Executives, Single Moms to even a Teen Girl. This book will help other Christian women realized that they can overcome anything when they continue to seek God first and totally surrender to God and not worry about their past issue and mistakes.
“I am so excited to join with these dynamic Women of God who decided to step out on Faith to help me write this Anthology, I know it’s going to be Life-Changing” stated Coach Nikki Zeigler, Visionary Author. We would love to acknowledge all of the Co-Authors that is writing this Anthology: Ashley Phillips, Coach Helen Means, Coach Nikki Zeigler, Minister Sandra Orum, Coach Shamieka Gibbs, Coach Angela House, Coach Brittany Murphy, Grace Zeigler, Petty Godella, Geneva D. Ashley, Coach Cherron LaFleur, Minister Mary Brown Telecia Stanton and Coach Carlotta Pace. This book will release April 28th 2021 be sure to contact any of these Authors directly to purchase a book or you can find the book on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, Books of Millons, or Walmart.
For interviews with one of these Authors please email coachnikkizeigler@gmail.com.
###
Coach Nikki Zeigler
