The WoMo Network Is Hosting a Welcomed Women's National Small Business Month Event
For National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network is hosting an event to discuss how women are succeeding in business & balancing their lives.
This event will have a fantastic panel that will share insights on how women can build their careers as entrepreneurs and the journey for mothers to achieve work-life balance followed by networking.”KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives. The event will take place on Thursday, October 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch at Seasons 52 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and will be moderated by WoMo’s Founder and Elysium Marketing Group’s President, Elyse Lupin. Tickets are available through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-womo-welcomed-womens-national-small-business-month-event-tickets-421417520147)
— Elyse Lupin
The panel will focus on the expansion of women owning their own businesses — women account for “41% of the global workforce and control more than $20 trillion in annual spending.” The panel will also share insights on how women can build their careers as entrepreneurs and the quest as mothers to achieve work-life balance. Throughout the event, participants will have the opportunity to ask the panel questions and to network with peers.
About the WoMo Network
The WoMo Network was founded in 2016 by working mom, Elyse Lupin, President of Elysium Marketing Group. This organization originated with a high-end video series by CinemaCake Filmmakers featuring Working Moms in the Greater Philadelphia area who has an interesting story to tell, insider tips for all Working Moms, and support for new Working Moms.
About the Panelists
Kim Collier
Kim Collier is the Director of Franchise Development for Ducklings Early Learning Center. She has 24 years of experience working for the childcare center, first as the Director of Operations, before expanding the established daycare brand into the franchise space. Ducklings now has eleven facilities with expansion plans for the region. Kim is a member of the Philadelphia Women’s Franchise Network, International Franchise Association and the International Society of Female Professionals.
Kim Wright
Kim Wright is a Franchisee of Nothing Bundt Cakes while owning the Ardmore/Wynnewood, Springfield, Wayne/King of Prussia, and Collegeville locations. She is also the Co-Owner and the CEO of Wright Commissioning, a NEBB-certified commissioning firm that specializes in getting building systems to function effectively, achieving energy savings and improving operations. Wright is also a Board Member of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, and for the Marple Newtown Ice Hockey Club.
Fiona Jamison
Fiona Jamison is the CEO of Spring International, a custom research and people analytics firm. Jamison has extensive experience in improving the employee experience and engagement, organizational change management, and employee/labor relations. She is also a Board Member of the POWER of Professional Women, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit focused on developing the next generation of leaders; a Board Member of the Board Member and DEI Co-Chair of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO); and a Board Member of Girls Spark, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization focused on empowering young girls.
Melani Kodikian
Melani Kodikian is the President of A to Z Party Rental and the President of Benchmark Event Services, specializing in tailored event marketing services. She is also a Committee Member for Today is a Good Day, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides personal and financial support for families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Lexie Doran
Elysium Marketing Group, LLC
+1 484-684-7420
email us here