Mext B2B Metaverse announces Smart Agriculture Day to explore the Smart Agriculture Trends and Innovations in 2022
We organize the livestream to bring together big players in the Smart Agriculture ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022.
The second edition of the Smart Agriculture livestream is awaited by a large community , and it is a pleasure for us to meet their needs and desires and to facilitate encounters in the Mext metaverse”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Smart Agriculture livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Smart Agriculture ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Smart Agriculture.
Smart agriculture refers to the usage of technologies such as IoT, wireless sensors, Real-time Location, Tracking, Predictive analysis and Intelligent decisions, robots, and drones on farms to increase precision, control and crop yields for better productivity and sustainability. Smart Agriculture may also play an important role in transforming and adapting agricultural development to the new reality of climate change.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Smart Agriculture development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from Smart Farming Technology Trends to Smart Agriculture impacts.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the transportation and logistics industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
“The second edition of the Smart Agriculture livestream is awaited by a large community , and it is a pleasure for us to meet their needs and desires and to facilitate encounters in the Mext Metaverse. ”
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmextb2bmetaverse.
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to contact@mext.app
[Mext Metaverse Teaser] Smart Agriculture Day Oct 12, 2022