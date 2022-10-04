Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022 Announcement: Boeing to Deliver Industry Insight

Introducing Matt Kaslik at Boeing for Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022

Boeing’s International Business Development Capture Team Lead Matt Kaslik will speak at the conference in Florence, Italy, this November.

FLORENCE, LONDON, ITALY, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent news, Boeing’s KC-46A Pegasus tanker is now approved for worldwide deployment, including in support of combat operations, according to the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command (AMC).

The development follows a recent combat employment concept exercise and wraps up a 15-month Interim Capability Release that ensures the tanker could refuel all aircraft, Air Force officials said.

The KC-46A represents the Air Force’s first phase of recapitalizing its aging tanker fleet and is capable of refueling most fixed-wing, receiver-capable aircraft, as well as airlifting up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. *

SAE Media Group is delighted to announce Boeing returns to support the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference as a Lead Sponsor. Their senior representative, Matt Kaslik will be the first industry speaker on the agenda with a discussion on how Boeing supports aerial refuelling well into the 21st Century.

Kaslik is an International Business Development Capture Team Lead for Boeing Defense within the Mobility and Surveillance sector focusing on the European theater.

This year’s Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference will be held on 29-30 November 2022 at the Grand Hotel Mediterraneo in Florence, Italy.

Ample opportunities will be provided to connect with industry colleagues. Attendees will be able to visit Boeing’s booth to discover more about their products and/or services during dedicated networking lunches and breaks, as well as in their evening reception on 29 November 2022.

This year’s agenda features over 24 speakers from the most senior and well-respected Commanders of Air Transport bases, Heads of Air Mobility organisations, and leading industry experts, who will share their expertise, learnings, and strategies.

The Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022 conference is supported by:

Lead Sponsor: Boeing

Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Embraer, and Lockheed Martin

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Honeywell, Leonardo and Port City Air

*Source: flyingmag.com

