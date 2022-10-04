Success Starts Within Now Offering Group Mental Performance Coaching for Teams

Now offering group mental performance coaching for teams-both in person and via video calls.

OCRACOKE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a proven fact. Athletes need a strong mental game. Developing a strong mindset is a key ingredient to the success of an athlete and the success of a team as a whole. There is one common factor among all elite performers-a high level of mental toughness.

“The use of a mental game coach or sport psychologist is growing in popularity, mainly due to the positive benefits the work has on performance,” says Eli Straw, Mental Game Coach and owner of Success Starts Within LLC, providing mental training resources to athletes and performers looking to improve their mental game. “This work leads to you becoming a more confident person overall and learning powerful tools that help you manage yourself no matter what challenges come your way.”

Straw points out that there’s a reason more and more athletes are getting serious about mental coaching…the work has an impact. Not only on your game, but your life as well.

"Through mental training, you will learn powerful tools to strengthen your mind, while simultaneously gaining a deeper understanding as to how your mind operates,” he explains. “Mental characteristics such as confidence, focus, resilience, motivation, and many more are universally important to every athlete, no matter the sport or position you play."

He adds that, as with physical skills, mental skills need to be viewed in a proactive way. Instead of waiting for challenges to present themselves, begin now to work on building the necessary mental skills known to increase performance. “Once you apply the same mindset you have with training your physical skills to mental training, your mental health and performances will be greatly improved."

Taking a proactive approach to mental training is essential, and Success Starts Within is now offering group mental performance coaching for teams.

With group coaching, you can select the main topic you wish to cover. Then, through an in person training or over a video call, you and your team will be taken through a coaching session, which always will include actionable exercises, and steps your athletes can implement moving forward.

“Change happens from taking action!” Eli Straw adds. “All of the skills I'll teach you require you to put in the effort to make that change happen.”

