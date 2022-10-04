Renowned Scientist Dr. William Haseltine to Moderate All-Star Panel at Targeting Metabesity 2022
Dr. William Haseltine, President of ACCESS Health International, will moderate All-Star Panel on at the Targeting Metabesity 2022 conference on October 11, 2022HARPERS FERRY, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Called “one of the most important longevity conferences of the year,” the Targeting Metabesity conference will hold its 5th annual event virtually from October 10-13, 2022. Leading scientists, clinicians, regulators, and policy/business/funding decision-makers will gather to identify and discuss challenges, opportunities and solutions for accelerating the translation of science and technology into public health to prevent chronic diseases and extend healthy longevity.
Bestselling author, scientist, philanthropist and internationally recognized expert on the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. William Haseltine, President of ACCESS Health International and founder of multiple biotech companies, including Human Genome Sciences, will moderate an All-Star panel that includes:
• Helen Clark, ONZ SSI PC, Former Prime Minister New Zealand and Former head of United Nations Development Program
• George Daley, MD, Dean, Harvard Medical School
• Sandro Galea, MD, MPH, DRPH, Dean Boston University, School of Public Health
• Peggy Hamburg, MD, Former FDA Commissioner
• Jeffrey Lehman, JD, Chancellor New York University of Shanghai and former President of Cornell University
Conference Co-Chair and Kitalys Institute Co-Founder Dr. Alexander Fleming commented: “Bill Haseltine, a national living treasure in healthcare, has assembled a dream team panel to discuss how the greatest acute disease challenge of our time blurs the distinction between acute and chronic diseases, and may offer lessons for our fight against both – our whole country should listen.”
The 4-day virtual conference will also highlight:
• A Keynote Address by renowned longevity visionary, gerontologist, psychologist and author of 19 books on aging and health-related issues, Dr. Ken Dychtwald, Founder and CEO of Age Wave, on “Breakthroughs at the Tipping Point: The Future of Health, Medicine, Aging and Longevity”
• Cutting-edge scientific discoveries that show promise for slowing the aging process and pre-empting chronic diseases
• Novel ways of measuring and affecting the aging process
• Lifestyle options include nutrition and the role of ketogenic diets in improving health longevity
• A framework for a national policy on healthy longevity
• How Pharma is shaping the funding and the efforts of R&D for healthy aging
• An Emerging Companies Showcase of innovators leading efforts to produce healthy aging products
• Winning abstracts selected by a distinguished jury
See confirmed program and speakers to date here.
Register for M22 here.
Targeting Metabesity 2022 website is at: www.metabesity2022.org
ABOUT THE KITALYS INSTITUTE
M22 is hosted by Kitalys Institute a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt not-for-profit organizer of Targeting Metabesity 2022.
Alexander Klonoff
Kitalys Institute
