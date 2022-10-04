Gov. Brian Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga.

In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.

First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

What can you do to celebrate? Visit one of the FREE scheduled events on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Events offered in Georgia include kids’ fishing events and Outdoor Adventure Days. These events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near you!

In addition to these events, a FREE fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. On this day, residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing and description of all offered events, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday. For more about the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, visit CongressionalSportsmen.org.

