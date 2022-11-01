Feel the magic with Mark Winter's new Christmas single, “Christmas In The Air”
I figure with the last name of Winter, it seems only natural to record a Christmas song.”FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintertainment announces the release of “Christmas In The Air”, the exciting new Christmas single by Mark Winter, former member of 1980’s recording artists Ilusion (Epic Records), featuring 1992 Star Search winner, Britt Savage.
Written & produced by Mark Winter, the catchy danceable holiday song is available on all major streaming platforms and can be heard throughout the holiday season on terrestrial, satellite and internet radio as well as in over 30,000 retail locations as well as over 700 malls nationwide.
“Christmas In The Air’, is a cheerful feel-good Christmas song about all the things everyone loves about Christmas and the holiday season”, says Winter.
“If you listen carefully you may get my tribute to A Christmas Carol’s ghosts of past present and future, as I reference different musical eras in the song’s production. The intro uses a 1980’s synth, the left side of the track features a 1970’s guitar riff, the right side of the track represents the sounds of today and the future, while the instrumental break is reminiscent of the girl group sounds of the 60’s. Just thought I’d throw some Easter eggs into the Christmas mix,” muses Winter.
Mark Winter wrote & produced "Roller Palace", the first roller disco record of the 1970's, which was featured on WKTU-FM (New York), Billboard Magazine, and the famous Roll-A-Palace in Brooklyn, NY. In 1980, Mark created Musikards, the very first musical greeting cards with original songs and graphics, marketed worldwide and featured in US Magazine and People Magazine.
Mark Winter was a founding member of ILUSION on Epic Records (Sony), and wrote and produced the 1988 dance track, "I Want Your Love In Me" a Billboard Top 30 dance hit. Mark and “Ilusion” performed live throughout the 80's and 90's with other dance music acts of the time.
In 1996 Mark wrote "Be Proud To Be In New Jersey", selected by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts as choice to become the Official State Song of New Jersey. He received an ASCAP special award for "Be Proud To Be In New Jersey" as well as an official Proclamation from NJ Governor Christine Todd Whitman for "Be Proud To Be In New Jersey", nominated as the Official State Song of New Jersey.
Mark continues to write and produce music and has also been the Executive Producer of Issues Over The Rainbow on Party 93.1 FM radio Miami, as well as The South Beach Dance Party on Y100 FM radio MIami. He currently is the Co-founder and Executive Producer of the #1 award-winning pet podcast and radio network, Pet Life Radio.
Christmas In The Air is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube and all other streaming platforms.
