Country Music Artist Mark Winter Gets "Back To Normal" With New Single
"Back To Normal" single released today worldwideNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music and media company, Wintertainment announced today the release of "Back To Normal", single by country music recording artist and music producer. Mark Winter.
Written and produced by Winter, and on the heels of his recent hit song, "Id Rather Watch Some Football", "Back To Normal" was recorded in both South Florida and Nashville and is a fun song about waiting for things to get back to normal after the craziness of the past year or so.
"This is a song about some of the things we took for granted that we’ve been missing the past year, but are looking forward to doing again as things go back to normal", says Winter.
"Been thinking how we cruised through town, man it seems it's been forever. Playlist on, the windows down, dashboard dinner & us together. All those Friday nights? The music and the lights. Hanging with the friends, wonder when we'll do that again", Winter sings. " Looking forward to back to normal, talking to you is a lot less formal. Looking forward to back to normal, whatever that may be. It doesn't matter as long as you're here with me."
The single is now impacting country radio and is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple iTunes, TikTok, Amazon Music, Shazam and Pandora
For more information visit:
www.mark-winter.com
Kyle Scott
Wintertainment
+1 954-547-0941
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter